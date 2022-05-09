Ex-Republic of Ireland forward Clinton Morrison has urged Arsenal to give the "outstanding" Eddie Nketiah a new contract.

The Ghana prospect has been in good form for the Gunners, scoring four goals in as many Premier League matches.

His most recent goals were scored on Sunday when he struck a brace to help Mikel Arteta's defeat relegation-threatened Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Morrison believes the striker will improve and the club should ensure he stays beyond this season.

Nketiah's current deal with the North Londoners will expire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

"He is outstanding; for me personally, they gave Arteta a new contract, why not young Nketiah? He is only going to improve and there are going to be a lot of clubs looking at him," Morrison said on the Football Daily show.

This season, the 22-year-old has featured for the Gunners 23 times and scored nine goals in the process.

Meanwhile, the youngster hailed the "connection" he feels with the club and its supporters amid speculation over his future.

"It's a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it has been excellent," Nketiah said after helping the team collect maximum points on Sunday.

"You really feel the connection between the players and the fans. It is amazing to be involved. Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I've worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I got my chance.

"[It is] credit to my teammates for helping me play and do well. I'm just happy in the team and helping."

Arsenal are favourites to finish in the top four and seal a return to the Uefa Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

The team is currently fourth on 66 points, with three matches to conclude the season, four more than city rivals Tottenham Hotspur who are fifth.



The two rivals will face off in the North London Derby on Thursday in a match that is likely to determine the fate of the teams as far as Champions League football is concerned.