Nix to retire Durante's shirt number

A nice gesture from the club for the dedicated defender

A-League veteran Andrew Durante will be the last player to don the number 22 on his back at Wellington Phoenix.

The Nix captain is set to retire at season's end with Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison revealing on Saturday night at Durante's testimonial dinner the club's plan to retire his shirt number.

Phoenix Chairman Rob Morrison announced at Andrew Durante’s testimonial last night the Phoenix #22 shirt will be retired when @A_Dura22 retires. A first in the @ALeague I believe. pic.twitter.com/YaRmYSS2Ih — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) March 23, 2019

Durante has been with Wellington since 2008 and broke the A-League record for appearances in early 2018 when he played his 279th game.

He celebrated his 300th match earlier this year and with his contract expiring at the end of the season is expected to hang up his boots with the defender set to turn 37 in May.

Despite being around the competition for so long, Durante's incredible tale of being shot at a game in Sydney as a junior was only revealed recently.

Retiring shirt numbers is a rare and prestigious gesture in world football with retiring Diego Maradona's number 10 and doing the same for Johan Cruyff's number 14.