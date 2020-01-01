Nigeria’s Ogu looking to make immediate impact at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Adalah

The Nigeria international is eager to make up for lost time at the Al-Hulaylah based club after a six-month absence from football

John Ogu is looking to make an immediate impact at Saudi Professional League side Al-Adalah, following months of inactivity.

The Super Eagles midfielder joined the Al-Hulaylah based club last week as a free agent, signing an initial six-month contract with an option of extending the deal after satisfactory performances.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of last season, where he spent five years, winning a number of laurels, including three league titles, one Israeli Cup and two Super Cup trophies.

Ogu recollected his frustration of not playing for the past six months and hopes to make up for the lost time at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium.

"It's been a long, tough and crazy six months, but I want to quickly put it all behind me by getting involved with Al-Adalah immediately," he told BBC Sport.

"To watch others actively playing on television at the start of the season was tough and now I have a lot of catching up to do personally on the football pitch.

"But I'm confident in my ability and confident that my body is ready for the battles and vigorous games to come. I promise to give my all and push through to help the club remain in the league next season.

Article continues below

“I've been here for a few days and I can see that the club has everything to compete against the best in Saudi."

Ogu could make his debut for 15th-placed Al-Adalah when they take on Al Ittihad in a league game on January 25.