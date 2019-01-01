Nigeria’s Ighalo, Iwobi, Ndidi and Uzoho shortlisted for 2019 Caf best XI

The Nigerian quartet could be rewarded for their impressive displays this year, having been nominated for the continent’s best XI

Former international Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Francis Uzoho have been shortlisted for the 2019 Caf best XI.

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker Ighalo delivered impressive showings at this year’s in .

The former forward scored five goals in the competition to win the Golden Boot award and helped the Super Eagles clinch their eighth bronze medal before his retirement from international duty.

combative midfielder, Ndidi has been a consistent performer for both club and country, finishing as the 2018-19 Premier League top tackler.

midfielder Alex Iwobi and AC Omonia goalkeeper Uzoho also played key roles for the Super Eagles in and will hope to make the final team.

The Caf best XI will be announced in a ceremony on January 7, 2020.

Caf best XI

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia, Yassine Bonnou, Mohamed El Shenaway, Sylvain Gbohouo, Rais M'bolhi, Edouard Mendy, Richard Ofori, Andre Onana, Denis Onyango, Francis Uzoho

Defenders: Youcef Atal, Serge Aurier, Mehdi Benatia, Ahmed El-Mohammadi, Lamine Gassama, Faouzi Ghoulam, Achraf Hakimi, Ahmed Hegazi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Luyindama, Issa Mandi, Joel Matip, Noussair Mazraoui, Yassine Meriah, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Anguissa, Ismael Bennacer, Sofiane Feghouli, Idrissa Gueye, Tarek Hamed, Alex Iwobi, Wahbi Khazri, Naby Keita, Franck Kessie, Wilfried Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso, Victor Wanyama, Hakim Ziyech.

Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Jordan Ayew, Anis Badri, Cedric Bakambu, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Odion Ighalo, Sadio Mane, Moussa Marega, Mbaye Niang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Salah, Islam Slimani, Percy Tau, Wilfried Zaha.