Nigeria’s Balogun begins training with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

The Super Eagles defender has gone straight into training with the Gers after joining from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion

international Leon Balogun trained with his new teammates for the first time on Tuesday.



The 32-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership side on a one year contract with an option of an extension after leaving Championship side Athletic and becoming a free agent at the end the 2019-20 season.



Having been unveiled by Steven Gerrard’s men, the Super Eagles defender moved swiftly into action by training with the team at the Rangers Training Centre.

👋 @LeonBalogun joined up with the squad for the first time yesterday.



📸 Check out the full training gallery: https://t.co/LXr3tp1Aqr pic.twitter.com/f6VWQ6MUWn — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 28, 2020