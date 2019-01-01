Asisat Oshoala hits treble as Barcelona begin preseason in style

The Nigerian starred for Iluis Cortes' side against AEM Lleida in their first pre-season game ahead of the new season

Asiat Oshoala was in fine form as defeated AEM Lleida 13-0 to begin their pre-season training activities in style on Sunday.

The international, who signed a permanent deal before heading to the Women's World Cup in June, reunited with her teammates in on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old came on as a substitute and scored a hat-trick in the one-sided warm-up encounter.

Mariona, who started the game, netted a hat-trick as Hamraoui and Vicky Losada got a brace each, while Marta Torrejón, Jenni Hermoso, Graham and Bonmati Aitana all scored once.

On August 14, Oshoala will make a return to North London as her former club take on Barcelona in a pre-season club-friendly.

Cortes' side will be opening their new topflight side CD Tacon recently bought by on September 7.

The FC Robo product, who scored eight goals in 11 matches last season, will be hoping to excel this term in Spain.