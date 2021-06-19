Nigerian wonderkid Adeyemo to train with FC Vizela first team

After impressing with the club’s U23 squad, the 19-year-old is set to go straight into Alvaro Pacheco’s first team

FC Vizela have confirmed that Emmanuel Adeyemo will go straight into training with the club’s first team.

Since joining the newly-promoted Primeira Liga from Tripple 44 Academy in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee, the teenager has made an instant impact on the club’s youth team.

Within the space of four months, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise – getting promoted to Vizela’s U23 side after awe-inspiring form with the U19 side.

Now, the midfield trojan seems to have the world at his feet as he would be hoping to cement a place in the senior team’s first team that boasts Cote d'Ivoire trio of Evrard Zag, Mohamed Aidara, Koffi Kouao, Cape Verde's Ericson Silva plus Ghana's duo of Richard Ofori and Francis Cann.

Adeyemo discloses that he has been waiting for this opportunity and promised to make the best out of it.

“I feel on top of the world at the moment as many kids in the club’s academy don’t get this rare opportunity,” he told Goal.

“My training with the big boys starts on Monday and I will work hard as if my life depends on it.

“Manager Alvaro Pacheco likes me, and this is the time to pay him back for his trust. The big picture is to cement my place in the first team as we continue our preparations for the Portuguese topflight in a few months’ time.”

Since embarking on a training tour at Swedish elite division side BK Hacken in 2018, Adeyemo looked destined to join FC Porto, however, his manager preferred a move to Vizela – where he was sure of regular playing time.

The youngster had told Goal that four-time African Player of the Year Toure is his football hero, while hoping to replicate the Cote d’Ivoire legend’s longevity.



“As a little kid, I looked up to the likes of Cesc Fabregas, John Obi Mikel and Sergio Busquets,” he said.

“But in all honesty, Yaya Toure is my hero because he ranks among the greatest midfielders ever. His excellence on the ball, imposing figure, and knack for goals inspires my own abilities.

“He is an achiever no doubt, but if I’m asked to pick one thing about him that I crave to emulate, that is his longevity. If I’m able to achieve that, I would be a happy man forever.”