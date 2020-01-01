‘Nigerian government are killers’ – Manchester United’s Ighalo condemns Lekki massacre

The 31-year-old striker has expressed his discontentment following the killing of several unarmed protesters in the south eastern part of Lagos

striker Odion Ighalo has tagged Nigerian government as ‘killers’ following Lekki massacre.

There have been ongoing protests in over two weeks with citizens agitating for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force famous for several injustices which include extortion and killings.

However, that took a grief-stricken turn in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday night as defenceless protesters were gunned down by soldiers, following an alleged order by the Lagos state government to security forces to crackdown on defaulters of a hastily imposed restriction.

The incident which left several people dead and many injured was condemned by the former Super Eagles forward who was an unused substitute in the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over at Parc des Princes.

“I’m not the kind of guy who talks about politics, but I can’t keep quiet anymore for what is going back home in Nigeria,” Ighalo said in a video tagged ‘Pray for Nigeria’ on Twitter.

“I would say the Nigerian government are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending the military to kill unarmed protesters because they are protesting for their own rights? It’s uncalled for.

“Today, the 20th of October, 2020, you people will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military to the city to start killing your own citizens.

“I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can’t take this anymore.”

“I’m calling the UK government and all those leaders in the world to see what is going on in Nigeria and help the poor citizens. The government are killing their own citizens,” he continued.

“We are calling you guys in the United Nations (UN) to see to this matter. I want to tell my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe, be indoor and please don’t come out because these government are killers and they will keep killing if the world don’t talk about this. God bless you all and remain safe. One Nigeria, we move!”

The Shanghai Shenhua loanee who has featured just once in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season would be hoping to be in action when United welcome Frank Lampard’s to Old Trafford on Saturday.