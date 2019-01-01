Nigerian duo Chukwueze and Dele-Bashiru miss out on Golden Boy 20-man shortlist

The Nigeria youth internationals have been axed from the latest nominees list with no African making an appearance

forward Samuel Chukwueze, midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and 's Kreptin Diatta did not make the Golden Boy 20-man shortlist.

The African trio made the initial 40-man list but they will no longer vie for the accolade that will be decided on December 16 in Turin.

The annual award, presented by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, honours the most outstanding young player in Europe under the age of 21.

Since its inception in 2003, no African player has won the award, a jinx the continent will be hoping to end in the next edition.

Full 20-man shortlist

Matthijs de Ligt ( , )

Alphonso Davies ( , Canada)

Gianluigi Donnarumma ( , )

Ansu Fati ( , ​​ )

Phil Foden ( , )

Matteo Guendouzi ( , )

Erling Braut Haland ( , Norway)

Kai Havertz ( , )

Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid, )

Dejan Joveljic ( , )

Moise Kean ( , Italy)

Kang-in Lee ( CF, )

Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid, )

Donyell Malen ( Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Mason Mount ( , England)

Rodrygo ( , )

Jadon Sancho ( , England)

Ferran Torres (Valencia CF, Spain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Nicolo Zaniolo (AS , Italy).