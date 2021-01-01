Nigerian-born Ariyo's stunner inspires TiPS comeback against champions Aland United

The striker led her Finnish top-flight side to a comeback triumph in a Naisten Liiga encounter with her third goal of the season

Roosa Ariyo scored an incredible stunner as TiPS came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over Aland United in Saturday's Finnish Naisten Liiga game.

The Nigerian-Finnish born forward has been in breathtaking form for Pauliina Miettinen's side this term, continuing from where she left off the 2020 season, scoring six goals in six games.

Following a 4-0 victory at Ilves the last time out, TiPS were eager to maintain their fine run at home against the Finnish champions, who are undefeated in three opening matches this season.

The hosts made a false start to the encounter as Monica Hagstrom gave Steve Beeks's team the lead after 29 minutes of action.

However, TiPS fought back almost immediately as Ariyo scored a stunner from almost 40 metres to level matters a minute later.



After the break, Joanna Tynnila struck six minutes into the second half of the contest to ensure a back-to-back triumph for TiPS at Myyrmaen Jalkapallostadion.

Ariyo featured for 94 minutes before she was replaced by Peppi Pisila and has now scored three goals in four outings this season.

The result saw TiPS climb to second on the Finnish table with nine points from four matches - three behind leaders KuPS.

In search of a third win in a row, PK-35 Vantaa will be the next place of visit for TiPS as they aim to keep up their push to reclaim the title.