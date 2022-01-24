Nigeria vs Tunisia: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Nigeria’s expedition towards a fourth Africa Cup of Nations diadem continues with a Round of 16 showdown against Tunisia.

While the Super Eagles qualified for the knockout round with three wins from three matches, the Carthage Eagles squeezed through as one of the best third-placed teams in Cameroon.

Regardless, a quarter-final place is the bone of contention when they lock horns in a showdown that promises to be thrilling at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Both teams are not strangers to one another at this level of competition as they have met on five occasions. Interestingly, the Super Eagles are unbeaten in all – winning three and getting draws on two occasions - excluding shoot-outs.

Following their 1-0 defeat to the Gambia last time out, Mondher Kebaier’s men have now lost four of their last five at Afcon, as many defeats as in their previous 16 games at the Africa Cup of Nations (five wins and seven draws).

Game

Nigeria vs Tunisia Date Sunday, January 23 Time 20:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

For Nigerian readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here! For those across the globe, that is also the place to be.

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through SuperSport and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT, SuperSport, NTA NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, John Noble, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye Defenders Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun; William Ekong; Olaoluwa Aina; Jamilu Collins; Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi, Olisa Ndah Midfielders Frank Onyeka; Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Nwakali, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho Forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Taiwo Awoniyi

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina, Zaidu, Ndidi, Aribo, Chukwueze, Simon, Awoniyi, Iheanacho

Position Tunisia squad Goalkeepers Farouk Ben Mustapha, Bechir Ben Said, Ayman Dahmen, Ali Jemal Defenders Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Bilel Ifa, Oussama Haddadi, Omar Rekik, Mohamed Drager, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Hamza Mathlouthi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi Midfielders Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Ghailene Chaalali, Seif-Eddine Khaoui, Anis Ben Slimane, Hannibal Mejbri, Firas Ben Larbi, Wahbi Khazri, Hamza Rafia, Naim Sliti Forwards Seifeddine Jaziri, Yoann Touzghar, Youssef Msakni

Potential Tunisia XI: Ben Said, Ifa, Maaloul, Mathlouthi, Bronn, Talbi, Sliti, Skhiri, Laidouni, Mejbri, Khazri



Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are 1.75 favourites to win with Betking. Tunisia's chances of winning are rated at 6.20 and a draw is available at 3.30



Click here to see all of Betking's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.



Match Preview

Aside from chasing a place in the last eight, Tunisia are out to avenge their defeat to Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

The Carthage Eagles bowed 1-0 Gernot Rohr’s side in the third-place match, as top scorer Odion Ighalo netted the only goal in the third minute.

However, the North Africans appear unable to take their pound of flesh due to fitness worries as key players are expected to miss since they are yet to return negative to Covid-19 test.

Despite this blow, assistant coach Bilal Kadri is bullish about his team’s chances against Augustine Eguavoen’s men.

“Our target was to reach the second round and we did that. We have a lot of confidence despite the difficulties we are facing,” he told the media.

Article continues below

“We know well how strong Nigeria is, but we are all ready to go far in this tournament.

“Our morale is good, and we have experienced and great players. Luck was not on our side, but this is football.

“We wished that we are not affected by Covid-19, but we have to deal with the situation professionally. Everyone will give 200% of their powers.”

Whoever wins on Sunday night will face Gabon or Burkina Faso for a place in the semi-final.