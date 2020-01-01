Nigeria striker Ajibade the heroine as Avaldsnes pip Arna-Bjornar

The Super Falcons forward was a stand out against as her effort steered her side to a home win in their latest Norwegian game

Rasheedat Ajibade netted the winner for Avaldsnes as they beat Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar 1-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.

The international has settled in well with Thomas Dahle's team, having scored five goals in 22 appearances on her debut season since arriving from Nigerian side Robo Queens in 2018.

The 20-year-old striker made a fine start to the 2020 Toppserien campaign after she netted in her side's 5-2 triumph on July 4.

More teams

Following a 2-2 draw at Kolbotn last week, Avaldsnes aimed for a return to winning ways as Ajibade sought to find the net for the second time against Arna after a recent 2-2 preseason draw.

The FC Robo Queens product struck the winner in the 15th minute to inspire Dahle's team to back-to-back home victories this season.

The first half solitary strike from the Nigerian was all the hosts required to condemn Remi Natvik's side to the second defeat of the season.

Article continues below

Ajibade was in action from the start to finish of the encounter for Avaldsnes, while compatriot Ebere was missing from the tie for Arna.

The win means Lillestrom are second on the log with seventh points from three matches and they will travel to face Ajara Nchout's Valerenga in their next Norwegian league match next Friday.

For Arna, the defeat saw them sit in seventh position of the 10-team standings with three points from three matches and they will welcome Rosenborg in their next league fixture on July 25.