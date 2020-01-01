Nigeria striker Ajibade provides assist in Avaldsnes' victory at Roa

The Super Falcons forward had an impact to ensure Thomas Dahle's team claimed the maximum points away on Friday

Rasheedat Ajibade was involved in Avaldsnes' only goal after assisting Elise Thorsnes in a 1-0 away victory over Roa in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old has been in good form for Thomas Dahle's team so far in this campaign, scoring three goals in five starts - one each against Lyn Football, Arna-Bjornar and Valerenga.

Avaldsnes went into this match with determination to bounce back to winning ways against bottom-placed Roa following recent back-to-back defeats, 2-1 against Valerenga and 3-1 against Sandviken.

While eyeing her side's victory, Ajibade was eager to replicate her form against the hosts, having provided an assist to Ylinn Tennebo to score a 60th-minute lone winner at home, a year ago.

The FC Robo Queens product did not take too long to threaten the backline of the hosts but was denied by the defence in the sixth minute before her second effort hit the crossbar two minutes later.

The Nigerian snatched the ball inside Roa's defence after the hosts failed to deal with her free-kick and calmly teed up Thorsnes, who eventually fired home in the 16th minute to ensure the victory.

The international, who was in action for the duration of the match, has now provided her first assist and scored three times in six matches for Avaldsnes this season.

The result means Avaldsnes are fifth with 10 points from six games - sitting only just three points adrift of leaders Lillestrom, who will be visiting them at the Avaldsnes Idrettssenter on August 15.