Nigeria players in good shape for Seychelles clash

The west Africans have started preparations to wrap up their qualification campaign with a victory in front of home fans

players have expressed their readiness for their final 2019 qualifying match against Seychelles on Friday.

Gernot Rohr’s men host the Pirates at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in an inconsequential game having booked their place in continental showpiece while their visitors have been eliminated.

Ahead of Friday’s encounter, the players were put through their paces in training and they have taken to social media to state their preparedness for the tie.