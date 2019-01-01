Nigeria midfielder Rita Chikwelu extends contract with Swedish side Kristianstad
Nigeria international Rita Chikwelu has signed a new contract with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Kristianstad, the club
The
The midfielder, who recently led the Super Falcons to a record ninth African Women Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana last month, is not planning to ditch Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's side yet.
According to the club's website, the player will don the jersey no. 18 in the new 2018-19 season.
The former Umea star, who is in her ninth season in Sweden scored five goals as her side finished fourth in the Damallsvenskan log with 39 points from 22 games last season.
With league football expected back in April, Chikwelu will be hoping to continue from where she left off when they start their campaign at home against Rosengård on April 14.