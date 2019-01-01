Nigeria midfielder Rita Chikwelu extends contract with Swedish side Kristianstad

The Super Falcons midfielder has put pen to paper, extending her stay at the Vilans IP stadium for yet another season.

Nigeria international Rita Chikwelu has signed a new contract with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Kristianstad, the club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old, joined from top-flight rivals Umea in 2016, and has put pen to paper to seal a year contract extension, which keeps her at Vilans IP Stadium until the end of 2018-19 season.

The midfielder, who recently led the Super Falcons to a record ninth African Women Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana last month, is not planning to ditch Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's side yet.

According to the club's website, the player will don the jersey no. 18 in the new 2018-19 season.

The former Umea star, who is in her ninth season in Sweden scored five goals as her side finished fourth in the Damallsvenskan log with 39 points from 22 games last season.

With league football expected back in April, Chikwelu will be hoping to continue from where she left off when they start their campaign at home against Rosengård on April 14.