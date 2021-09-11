Nigeria international Moffi scores, assists as Lorient beat Lille

The Super Eagle was in inspired form and would have easily grabbed a hat-trick for the hosts in the French top-tier assignment

Nigeria international Teremas Moffi put in a man-of-the-match display as Lorient defeated Lille 2-1 in French League 1 to go fourth on the table, pending this weekend's result.

The West African provided an assist before scoring late into the match at Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir on Friday night to ensure his charges collected maximum points.

The Super Eagle made an impact after just seven minutes when he picked his teammate Armand Lauriente in the danger zone. The latter controlled it well before finding the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

However, Les Dogues were given a lifeline in the 25th minute. A foul was committed inside the 18-yard area and referee Clement Turpin had no option but to point to the penalty spot.

It was an excellent opportunity for Burak Yilmaz to pull the sides onto level terms once again. The Turkish player held his nerve before firing past Paul Nardi in Les Merlus' goal.

Igor Silva and Armand Lauriente had chances to give the hosts the lead before half-time but the goalkeeper made a save to deny the former, while the latter failed to hit the target with the custodian well beaten.

For Lille, Yilmaz, and Yusuf Yazici failed to capitalise on the opportunities they had in the first 45 minutes.

Moffi was denied a minute to the break when he managed to get a rebound from a corner. With the goalkeeper beaten, one of the defenders managed to make a goal-line clearance.

It was the visitors who started the second half on a high, winning back-to-back corners. But they did not find their way past resolute defenders who ensured the ball was cleared on time.

Lorient's Thomas Monconduit had a massive opportunity to score in the 50th minute but somehow, the ball struck the defender and was deflected to safety.

In the 78th minute, Moffi was in a good position to tap in a sitter after a lucky rebound off his teammate, but he missed the target by inches. But it mattered less since he made amends with three minutes to go.

He latched onto the ball in the 18-yard area and after selecting his spot, he cooly guided the ball home to score the winning goal and ensure his team collected their eighth point in five matches.