Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem joins Rizespor on loan

The Super Eagles centre-back will spend the rest of the season at the Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium

Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor have completed the signing of Chidozie Awaziem on loan from Porto.

Awaziem endured a torrid time at Porto in the first half of the season making just an appearance in the Uefa Champions League [as an 82nd-minute substitute vs. Galatasaray] and in the Portuguese League Cup.

The 22-year-old was later deemed surplus to requirements by Sergio Conceicao and went on to play three league games for the Dragons' reserve team in the Segunda Liga.

The move to Turkey comes as his second loan spell from the Estadio do Dragao after playing for Nantes in the entire 2017-18 campaign.

Awaziem will be targeting regular playing time in the Turkish top-flight to boost his chances of making Nigeria's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

He will also hope to help the Black Sea Sparrowhawk tidy up their defence with his qualities as they currently languish at the bottom of the Turkish top-flight table.

“Nigerian defender in the form of Chidozie Collins Awaziem has been hired until the end of the season,” read a club statement.

“We welcome Chidozie Collins Awaziem to our club and wish them success.”

Awaziem will team up with countryman Aminu Umar and Senegal's Adama Traore in Okan Buruk's team for the rest of the season.