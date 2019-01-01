Nigeria coach Rohr dismisses comparison of QPR's Eze with Reading's Ejaria

The Super Eagles tactician has rubbished reports linking him with a comparison of the two Nigeria youngsters

coach Gernot Rohr said he has never compared midfielder Eberechi Eze with Reading star Ovie Ejaria, as the West African country work to secure their services for the national team.

Both players, who ply their trade in the Championship, are of Nigerian descent and are eligible to play for either the Super Eagles or - the country where they were born.

As part of efforts to secure their allegiance, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has held meetings with Eze, who has scored nine league goals this term.

President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick has met with QPR midfielder Ebere Eze in London and conversation is ongoing about the possibility of Eze turning out for Nigeria. 1/4. THREAD. pic.twitter.com/8294IYkQ7w — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 24, 2019

Earlier this week, there were reports quoting Rohr saying he prefers loanee Ejaria to Eze, but the German coach described it as false statement and calls for respect of his relationship with the Nigerian media.

"My attention has been drawn to some statements online that I have described Reading FC player Ovie Ejaria as a better player than Queens Park ' Ebere Eze and so the NFF should get him in the team immediately," Rohr said.

"This is totally false and very disrespectful to both players. I never compare players and I have not asked the NFF to make any approach for the player in question.

"I will never ask the NFF publicly to approach any player for our team. We have our processes and it certainly doesn’t include sharing such information publicly.

Article continues below

"Furthermore I think there must be restraint in press statements purportedly quoting me and my person in terms of interviews.

"I share a very good relationship with the media in Nigeria but this must not be abused to the extent of misquoting me and making wrong claims about my person."

Coach Gernot Rohr: "My attention has been drawn to some statements online that I have described Reading FC player Ovie Ejaria as a better player than Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze and so the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) should get him in the team immediately. #Thread — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) December 10, 2019

Coach Gernot Rohr:

This is totally false and very disrespectful to both players. I never compare players and I have not asked the NFF to make any approach for the player in question." — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) December 10, 2019

Coach Gernot Rohr: "I will never ask the NFF publicly to approach any player for our team. We have our processes and it certainly doesn’t include sharing such information publicly. — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) December 10, 2019

Coach Gernot Rohr:

Furthermore I think there must be restraint in press statements purportedly quoting me and my person in terms of interviews. — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) December 10, 2019