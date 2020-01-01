Nigeria captain Musa sheds light on woes of former Leicester City teammate Amartey

The erstwhile Foxes attacker speaks on the plight of the Ghana international at King Power Stadium

Former attacker Ahmed Musa believes out-of-favour Foxes and star Daniel Amartey is a victim of the managerial change at the club.

Amartey has struggled to break into Leicester's first time since returning from an ankle injury he suffered in 2018, which ruled him out of action for about a year.

He is yet to make an appearance under new coach Brendan Rodgers who replaced Claude Puel - the manager of the Premier League side at the time of the injury.

“It's not about your performance," Musa, who played together with Amartey at Leicester between 2016 to 2018, told Juliet Bawuah in an Intagram interview.

"As you can see like my friend Daniel from Ghana, as you can see he played a lot of games at Leicester but nowadays he is not playing, so are you going to say he is not performing well?

"Why was he playing then and why is he not playing now.

“So like I said, different coaches [see] the way you play [differently], some like the way you play, some don’t like the way you play. The only thing is to have another better place to go.”

Amartey made nine league appearances for Leicester in the 2018-19 season before being forced to the treatment room.

The Accra-born joined the Foxes from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in January 2016, contributing to the latter's sensational league title triumph that season.

In January, he was linked to clubs including , and in search of regular playing time but no deal materialised.

Amartey's Ghanaian representative Yussif Alhassan Chibsah earlier this week told Starr FM the utility player will likely be on his way out of King Power Stadium in the summer.

"We are looking to find new opportunities for Amartey," said Chibsah.

“He’s been out of favour from the new gaffer so we will see how best we can solve that issue.

“Amartey is still with The Foxes but he has not been getting more playing time due to the fact that he got injured.

“But after his injury, they consider him as surplus so there should be a way out."

Amartey first played for Swedish fold Djurgadens after leaving Ghanaian club Allies in 2013.

