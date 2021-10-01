Nigeria at 61: Musa, Iwobi lead Super Eagles to celebrate Independence Anniversary

The football stars joined the rest of the West African country in marking the occasion of their nation

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Everton's Alex Iwobi and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo joined Nigerians in celebrating their 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday.

Every year, the West African nation celebrates the day they got freedom from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

The day has always been set aside as a public holiday in Nigeria, and the country's football stars have shared goodwill messages to encourage Nigerian youth.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions will hope to extend their fine start to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they battle Central African Republic in a double-header on October 7 and 10.