Nichols signs for Gold Coast Knights

The A-League veteran will now spend some time in Queensland's National Premier League

After parting ways with Wellington Phoenix in January, Mitch Nichols has put pen to paper with Gold Coast Knights FC.

The Queensland NPL club confirmed the signing on Friday as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Nichols, 29, began his professional career on the Gold Coast with Palm Beach before earning his first A-League contract with Brisbane Roar in 2007.

Since then, he's gone on to play for four other A-League sides and had brief stints in and Indonesia.

‼️ PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️



We are incredibly pleased to announce that MITCH NICHOLS has joined Gold Coast Knights for 2019 🇦🇺🔥⚔️🇭🇷



MITCH welcome to the KNIGHTS ⚔️@FootballQLD @OfficialNPLAus pic.twitter.com/lqRq2HMfOw — Gold Coast Knights FC (@gcknightsfc) March 15, 2019

Gold Coast currently sit second in the Queensland NPL having lost just one of their first six games.

As well signing Nichols, the Knights also confirmed the capture of former Brisbane Roar striker Shannon Brady on Friday ahead of a local derby on the weekend.

Brady, a 22-year-old attacker, made 20 appearances for Roar across a five-year spell and played junior football for the Knights.