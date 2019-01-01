Neymar and Mbappe can surpass Ronaldo and Messi - Dybala

The Juventus forward believes the PSG pair will ultimately outshine the game's current leading lights as the world's best players

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are well on their way to eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best players in the world, according to Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

However, the Argentine striker says that for now, the latter two remain the men to topple as the greatest stars on the global stage.

The Paris Saint-Germain pair have both been in fine form this season for the Ligue 1 champions, with a combined 25 goals between them domestically in the top flight and a further nine assists.

They have also drawn praise for their skill at continental club level in the Champions League and for their international performances too, with Brazil and France respectively.

Mbappe in particular enjoyed a sensational 2018, winning the World Cup with his country and finishing only behind England’s Harry Kane for the most goals at the tournament in Russia.

Dybala’s Juve team-mate Ronaldo and Barcelona star Messi have both been widely considered as the finest footballers of their generation, having held a decade-long monopoly on the Ballon d’Or.

But speaking in the aftermath of his side’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Coppa Italia, Dybala said that he feels the duo will be eclipsed by their younger counterparts in the future.

“Neymar is on his way to becoming the best footballer of all,” Dybala told reporters in post-match comments. “I’ve seen him do amazing things and he never ceases to amaze me.

“He’s a fantastic player who will become the greatest because he still has a lot to give.

“I faced Mbappe when he was playing in Monaco [too] and at his young age it was already clear that he was going to go far.

“He is a world champion and what he did was in very little time. [He] will be installed in the elite of the best.

“But for now, Messi and Cristiano remain for me the number one.”

Asked about the rivalry between Portuguese Ronaldo and countryman Messi, with whom Dybala has also played at international level, the 25-year-old added: “I would always say that they are of the same level. It is impossible to make a comparison between them and say who is better.”

Juve are next in action on January 16 when they face Milan in the Supercoppa Italia final.