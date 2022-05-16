'Newcastle were 10 times better than us' - Arteta admits Arsenal effort was 'nowhere near Champions League level'

Mikel Arteta acknowledged that Newcastle were "10 times better" than Arsenal while admitting that the Gunners' performance in Monday's loss was nowhere near the level of a team that hopes to be in the Champions League.

Arsenal's Champions League hopes are no longer in their hands after Monday's 2-0 loss at Newcastle, with Spurs now in pole position for a spot in Europe's top competition.

And Arteta acknowledged that Arsenal did "nothing" in what was essentially a must-win game, leaving everyone involved frustrated.

What did Arteta say?

"Newcastle deserved to win the match and were much better than us," he told Sky Sports. "We had nothing in the game. They were much better in every department and we were poor with the ball. A lot of things happened during the game, like substitutions for injuries, but it's not an excuse because they were much better than us.

"It's true that we could not cope with the game that we had to play here. We tried to change some things but it didn't make it better. We had moments where we looked better but then the execution was so poor and the goals we gave away were extremely poor.

"It's extremely disappointing that Newcastle were 10 times better than us and the performane was nowhere near the level we need to be at if we want to play in the Champions League.

"I am incredibly disappointed. It's a very painful one. It was in our hands and [now] it's not in our hands. We have to beat Everton and wait for Norwich to beat Spurs. There's always a tiny chance in football."

The path to the Champions League

With the defeat, Arsenal have lost 13 Premier League games this season, their joint-most in a 38-game season.

This one, however, could prove to be the most costly, with Tottenham now in the driver's seat to secure a Champions League spot.

Spurs can lock up fourth place with a win against last-place Norwich, while Arsenal will be left hoping their crosstown rivals drop points.

Arsenal, then, will need a result against Everton to keep any hopes of a Champions League spot alive.

