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Newcastle United face a fierce six-club battle to sign Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa as interest builds ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. Local rivals Sunderland and Premier League counterparts Brighton & Hove Albion are also tracking the 24-year-old Algerian international, who will cost more than £35 million to prise away.

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European rivals join winger race

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle must fend off major European and domestic competition for Moussa after Feyenoord rebuffed initial enquiries around the £35m mark. Alongside their Wearside rivals and the Seagulls, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto and Sporting CP are all tracking the Dutch side's star attacker. Such widespread interest complicates matters for the Tyneside club should they revisit their long-standing admiration.

Magpies missed earlier summer chance

The report states that Newcastle had already placed Moussa on their shortlist during a busy summer window triggered by Anthony Gordon's departure to Barcelona. Determined to strengthen their wide options after selling the forward, recruitment chiefs assessed several attacking targets across Europe before committing £43 million to sign Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim.

Prior to landing Toure, the Magpies came close to recruiting Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, only for Liverpool to hijack the transfer late on. Officials also monitored Real Betis attacker Abde Ezzalzouli alongside admiring Moussa, leaving questions over whether St James' Park decision-makers passed up a valuable chance to land the Algerian for roughly £33 million before his price surged.

Prolific Dutch form drives valuation

Moussa's rising valuation stems directly from two productive seasons in Rotterdam, where his steady output in the final third has made him difficult to ignore. Across all competitions last term, the right winger recorded 14 goals and seven assists to establish himself as one of Feyenoord's main attacking threats.

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Rather than slowing down, he has started the current campaign in even sharper scoring form by striking eight times across his first 15 appearances. With the outlet adding that serious interest is building from both England and mainland Europe, the Dutch club hold a strong negotiating hand as rival sides look to reinforce their flanks mid-season.

Bidding war looms in January

Newcastle must soon decide whether to return with an improved offer when the transfer window reopens in January or risk losing their former target to a rival. Any mid-season approach will require significant investment to test Feyenoord's resolve, particularly with domestic and continental suitors also poised to enter talks. In the meantime, Moussa's performances over the coming weeks will determine just how high the eventual asking price climbs.