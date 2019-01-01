Newcastle Jets gun Champness takes leave to pursue music career in the U.S.

The talented attacker will miss part of the Jets' pre-season

Newcastle Jets talent Joey Champness will miss part of the club's pre-season as he embarks on a trip to the United States to pursue a career in music.

The 21-year-old's absence will be through the entire month of July as he continues meetings with key record label executives that he started during a recent holiday to the region.

Champness, whose rapper name is JOWIC, was thankful to the Jets for giving him the opportunity to chase his passion outside of football.

"I’m really grateful to the Club for giving me the chance to go and pursue this opportunity," Champness said.

"It’s the kind of chance which you don’t get every day in music and I know I’d regret it if I didn’t chase it.

"Chris [Smith, Strength and Conditioning coach] has given me a training plan so I’ll be keeping fit and be sure I’m ready to come back into the squad once I’m back in ."

Watch Champness perform in the video below...

Champness performed as pre-game entertaininment outside McDonald Jones Stadium prior to the Jets and Melbourne Victory clash in November last season - while he was sidelined with a fractured foot.

The winger returned in the second half of the season, getting an assist against Melbourne City before a man-of-the-match double in a 6-1 win versus Brisbane Roar later in the campaign.

Champness began his football career in Queensland with Moreton Bay United and Brisbane Roar's youth team before getting a chance at Newcastle Jets via a short stint in 's lower leagues.

He has scored eight goals and laid on four assists in 34 matches for the Hunter Valley club and is part of Australia's under 23 national team.