New Zesco United coach Mumamba won't make 'speedy, radical decisions'

The Zambian is expected to guide the team back to glory after he was appointed to take over from George Lwandamina

New Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba has promised not to introduce a radical approach to the team as he takes charge.

Mumamba signed a three-year contract to guide the giants and the former Zambia midfielder has said every player - including the new signings - is guaranteed to get a chance and prove his worth.

Mumamba took the reins of the eight-time Super League winners to succeed George Lwandamina, who parted ways with the club after a disappointing 2019/20 season.

More teams

“I am humbled to be given this chance to coach Zesco United. The objective for me is to continue with the philosophy of the club which is about winning titles and playing competitive football,” the former Zanaco star told the club’s website.

“This is a big team that has been consistent in the last decade. I know the expectations are very high especially with the good work my predecessor did. It is important to pick up from there and take the team to the next level.

“What is important is for players to prove that they are worth being at this football club. I am not here to make speedy and radical decisions. I will give everyone the same opportunity so that they can prove themselves worth keeping.

“Our additions to the squad will be based on the assessment we will make from the current setting.

“My philosophy has always revolved around mixing young and old players. I can see that there are already young players who are fighting to get first-team football.

“I will give them a chance to play but they must prove to us that they can play for this club by working hard and remaining disciplined. They will be given a chance to thrive.”

Zesco United finished fifth last season and thus missed a chance to feature in any Caf competitions, but Mumamba is hopeful he will guide the Ndola club back to the continental fold.

“It is sad that we failed to qualify for Caf next season due to unforeseeable circumstances,” he concluded.

“However, it is important that we focus on getting back to our winning ways. The first target is of course to win the title and qualify for Caf competitions.

“What is crucial is for everyone to give their whole to this great football club. We will definitely bounce back.”

Zesco United are on their pre-season training camp but have shifted base from Ndola to Mongu in the Western Province.

Mumamba is expected to conduct a first training session on Sunday.