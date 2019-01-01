'New Eto'o' Moukoko flattered by Low's interest for Germany
Borussia Dortmund Under-19 sensation Youssoufa Moukoko is pleased to have Germany coach Joachim Low make comments about his progress.
At just 14-years of age, the Yaounde-born forward is making waves at BVB's Bundesliga youth team, scoring goals faster and more consistently than anyone else.
"I've already asked Michael Skibbe [about Moukoko]," Low told Sportbuzzer.
"Everyone involved would do well to wait for his development in peace."
In response to Low's comments, Moukoko wrote on his Instagram.
"It is of course very nice to hear something like that and it makes you very proud, but it is still a long way."
"Everything is possible."
Still far away from playing for the senior Dortmund squad, Moukoko will be in action for the Under-19 squad when Die Borussen square up against Schalke 04 Under-19 on October 20.