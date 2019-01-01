Neville slams Mane’s performance in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United

The Senegal international failed to inspire the Reds as they settled for a share of spoils at Old Trafford

Gary Neville has criticised Sadio Mane’s performance in ’s 0-0 draw with in Sunday’s game.

The 26-year-old who made his 25th league appearance in the tie failed to make much impact despite playing the entire duration of the encounter.

The former player needlessly gave the ball away a number of times and did not register a single shot on target.

And the former Manchester United defender has expressed his displeasure on the poor showing from the winger.

“Mane, I’ve never seen him as poor in terms of his passing without any pressure on him,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

The 44-year-old also faulted the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for his substitutions after replacing injured Roberto Firmino with Daniel Sturridge rather than Xherdan Shaqiri.

“I was surprised by the substitution of Sturridge,” he continued.

“I thought [Mohamed] Salah would have gone up top and Shaqiri would have come on because he’s the one who can unlock and show that little bit of composure in the final third.”

The draw was enough to see Liverpool return to the top of the log after displacing reigning champions .

Mane who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season will hope to deliver a better performance when his side take on at Anfield on Wednesday.