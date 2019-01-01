Network Ten eyeing more A-League coverage - report

The A-League could be set for a larger presence on free-to-air TV

Network Ten are in discussions with Football Federation as they look to lock down and possibly even expand their A-League coverage.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Ten are keen to extend their rights to the competition next season and are potentially interested in increasing the number of games shown on the free-to-air network.

As it stands, every primetime Saturday night A-League match is telecast on Ten's sister channel One with a feed taken directly from Fox Sports.

That current relationship could be set to change however with both Network Ten and the FFA in talks about the A-League's free-to-air coverage moving forward.

"We are in discussions with Channel 10 but it’s not appropriate to go into the details at this point," FFA chief David Gallop told the Herald.

"We need to protect the substantial investment that Fox Sports have made in the A-League while recognising that free-to-air coverage opens the game to more eyeballs."

Article continues below

Fox Sports hold the main broadcast rights to the A-League until 2023 with the introduction of an extra match each round in the 2020/21 possibly set to give Ten an opportunity to show more of the competition.

Network Ten's decision to turn to the A-League for more live sport comes after they lost the rights to show the Big Bash.

With an increase in streaming, TV ratings for the A-League this season on both Fox Sports and One have been in decline.