Netherlands World Cup odds: Bookmakers give verdict on Oranje's chances of winning World Cup 2022

What are Oranje's chances of going all the way at the tournament in Qatar?

Netherlands' failure to reach the 2018 World Cup was a dramatic slide from successive last-four spots in 2010 and 2014.

However, the Oranje have looked revived following the return of Louis van Gaal to the national side, after Frank de Boer's post-Euro 2020 departure.

Van Gaal has confirmed his intention to leave the job after the World Cup, with Ronald Koeman returning, due to the former's cancer diagnosis this year.

That has created an increased sense of togetherness within the Dutch camp and they will be confident of battling with Senegal to get out of Group A as winners.

Netherlands World Cup odds to win

Van Gaal's side secured top spot in Group G in qualification, with just one defeat from 10 games, to seal a place in Qatar.

No international team has played in more World Cup finals (three) without winning the competition, with their 1-0 loss to Spain in 2010 their most recent near miss.

Ned’s are placing the Netherlands as a $13 chance to go all the way in Qatar.

Netherlands World Cup fixtures

Netherlands start their Group A campaign in Qatar with an eye-catching match against Senegal on November 21 in Doha.

Their opening game is followed up with a clash against Ecuador on November 25 in Al Rayyan before wrapping up the group stage in Al Khor, on November 29, against hosts Qatar.

The Dutch have never faced Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal before in competitive action but they have won their past three group-stage openers in World Cup tournaments.

Netherlands route to World Cup final

Netherlands are strongly fancied to make it out of Group A with their battle against Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal likely to decide the group winners.

Hosts Qatar are making their World Cup debut with Ecuador reaching the knockout stages just once in their history.

Round of 16

If Van Gaal's side top Group A, they will face the runners-up from Group B, which looks set to be a battle between Wales and the United States.

Second place in Group A means a clash with the Group B winners, with England the favourites to top their pool.

Quarterfinals

A spot in the quarterfinals would mean a meeting with Group C winners, if Netherlands top their group, with Argentina the most likely opponent.

Second place in the group puts them in the other half of the draw with the winners of Group D awaiting them in the last eight, which could potentially mean defending champions France.

Semifinals

Winning Group A could mean a huge game in the last four, with Germany, Spain or Brazil, but second place could mean a more favourable draw, possibly against the winners of Group F or H.

Final

A place in the final looks almost certain to mean a meeting with France or Brazil in Lusail.