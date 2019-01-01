African All Stars

Ndidi's Leicester City bow to Manchester United

Saturday's loss at Old Trafford ended the Foxes' unbeaten start to the 2019-20 English top-flight campaign

Wilfred Ndidi's contribution was not enough to save Leicester City from bowing to a 1-0 loss against Manchester United on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford's eighth-minute effort from the penalty spot separated the teams to hand the Foxes their first Premier League defeat of the season.

After opting out of Nigeria's international friendly against Ukraine on Tuesday, Ndidi worked his way to top fitness and was handed a place in Leicester City's starting XI. 

Ndidi was on parade from start to finish while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho and Ghana's Daniel Amartey were missing in action for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Aside from his marshalling display in the middle of the park, the 22-year-old created several chances as the Foxes hunted for an equaliser.

A late-minute effort from the Nigeria midfielder could not cause a problem for David De Gea as it went wide off target.

Leicester City will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium next Saturday.

