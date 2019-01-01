Ndidi returns to help Leicester City clinch triumph over Bournemouth

The Nigeria international made his third league appearance for the Foxes this season in their win over the Cherries

Wilfred Ndidi returned from a hamstring injury to help claim a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was missing in action against and but after shaking off the injury problems, which ruled him out, he was handed a starting role against the Cherries.

The international featured from start to finish in the encounter to help the King Power Stadium outfit stretch their winning run to three games.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the game but Callum Wilson equalised for the visitors three minutes later.

Youri Tielemans then gave Brendan Rodgers’ men the lead in the 41st minute before international Vardy completed his brace in the 73rd minute.

Ndidi’s compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed for the game as Leicester clinched their second league win of the season.

The victory saw the King Power Stadium outfit climb to the third spot on the table with eight points from four games.

The combative midfielder will hope to build on the performance when Leicester visit Old Trafford to take on in their next game on September 14.