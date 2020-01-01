Ndidi ‘happy to be back’ for Leicester City after injury layoff

The Nigeria international has revealed his excitement after overcoming his injury problems which has sidelined him since September

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight to return from a long-term groin injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury problem against in September which has since sidelined him from action.

Ndidi has only featured in two Premier League games for the King Power Stadium outfit in the 2020-21 season, missing their previous 13 games.

More teams

The midfielder was a consistent performer for the Foxes last season as they finished fifth on the league table to clinch a ticket.

Ndidi is set to make a return for Leicester against Zorya in their Europa League group game on Thursday night and has revealed his excitement.

“Hi guys, it’s Wilfred Ndidi and we are happy to be back and hopefully things go well,” Ndidi said in a video posted by Leicester on Twitter alongside his teammate Ricardo Pereira.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is also looking forward to the return of the international for their encounter against the Ukrainian Premier League side.

"Wilfred Ndidi, it’ll be fantastic to see him back. Caglar Soyuncu will play. Ricardo Pereira as well. Timothy Castagne is still out, we’ll see how he is when we get back," Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

Ndidi has been with Leicester since 2017 when he teamed up with the Premier League club from Belgian side .

The midfielder has distinguished himself in the English top-flight with his solid defensive displays for the King Power Stadium outfit.

Article continues below

Ndidi will hope to stay fit and help Leicester finish as high as possible at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Ndidi was missed during Nigeria’s double-header against Sierra Leone, as the Super Eagles struggled to pick up two points in the outings.

The midfielder’s return will also delight Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr, who has been under immense pressure for his not-too-impressive performances against the Leone Stars.