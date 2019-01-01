'Napoli is his home he'd never play for another club' - Hamsik to Roma rumours rebuffed

Rumours of a surprise switch back to Serie A have been swiftly played down by his agent

Ex- captain Marek Hamsik "has no intention" of swapping Dalian Yifang for as he could never play for another club, according to the player's agent.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Saturday that Roma are eyeing a swap deal involving Hamsik and striker Javier Pastore.

But the Slovakia international's representative Martin Petras has ruled out an instant return to Serie A while his client remains under contract with Dalian.

He also stressed his loyalty to previous club Napoli and how he could never play for one of their rivals.

"Marek is absolutely happy in and has no intention of returning to Europe right now," Petras told Sky Sport Italia.

"He wants to respect his three-year contract with Dalian. He wishes to achieve important targets with the Dalian jersey and win as much as possible.

"Besides, Napoli is his home and his family in , so he'd never play for a different club."

Hamsik is a huge favourite with the Napoli supporters after serving the side with distinction for over a decade since signing from Brescia in 2007 following their promotion from Serie B.

During that time he first helped to establish the club back in the top flight before competing for honours both domestically and in Europe.

The midfielder usurped legendary forward Diego Maradona to become Napoli's all-time leading scorer when he netted his 116th goal for the club against in December 2017.

The following year he also became the club’s all-time appearance holder when he made his 512th appearance against in the , breaking the record previously held by former right back Giuseppe Bruscolotti.

In total the 31-year-old made 521 appearances for the club in all competitions and served as the club's captain between 2014 and 2019.

He helped the club win two titles in 2012 and 2014 and the Supercoppa Italiana. A first Serie A title consistently eluded him however, with Gli Azzurri finishing second three times in the last seven seasons.

He joined Dalian in a reported €20million deal four months ago and has scored once in 11 league matches since his arrival.