Nantes and Super Eagles star Moses Simon announces birth of baby

The 24-year-old winger has welcomed the arrival of his second child

and Nigerian forward Moses Simon has announced the addition of a baby girl to his family.

The Super Eagles star heralded the birth of the child on Friday, his second after welcoming the arrival of his first daughter in 2018.

The 24-year-old took to social media to share a picture of him carrying the beautiful child while also praising his wife.

“Glory be to God! On 30:4:20 God added another princess to my castle and a special thanks to my [Ibukun]," Simon tweeted.

“Words will never be enough to express just how thankful I am that you are my wife I will keep loving and cherish you forever.”

The international was in superb form for Nantes in the 2019-20 season which was recently ended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Since joining the French side on loan from Spanish club , Moses scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The forward's next move is yet to be known having been linked to a number of European clubs. Nantes also have an option to make his loan stay permanent.