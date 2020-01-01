'Nah, not interested' - Yeovil troll Man Utd goalkeeper De Gea as they joke they wouldn't sign him

The fifth-tier side took the goalkeeper's tweet as a hint that he wants to join, but they had some bad news for him

David de Gea is in for some disappointing news after learning Yeovil Town are not interested in signing the troubled goalkeeper.

The international has been the subject of a lot of criticism in recent weeks because of his underwhelming performances for the Red Devils.

There is growing speculation about De Gea's future at Old Trafford, with reports claiming United could replace him this summer, with Dean Henderson set to return from his loan at .

If the 29-year-old is thinking about cutting his losses and heading for the exit door ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, he may be in for a difficult time when it comes to finding a new club, as even National League side Yeovil have warned him they would not offer him a place at Huish Park.

The shots-topper posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday night consisting of a white and green circle.

Nah not interested, sorry David... https://t.co/nro7DI1qCq — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) August 13, 2020

Before he clarified on Friday that it was a nod to Elche ahead of their Segunda Division play-off match, Yeovil took it as a hint that he wants to make the switch to the fifth-tier team in the near future, but they joked that he has no chance of taking a place between the sticks there.

The club quoted the goalkeeper's tweet and replied: "Nah not interested, sorry David."

He may be under a lot of pressure due to some disappointing displays for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team of late, but his time at the club is not over yet.

Coach Solskjaer gave him his full support as he faced questions over De Gea's form last month.

"David has proven it over the years. Form might be temporary, but class is permanent. He's an absolutely top keeper," the United boss said.

Club legend and former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Solskjaer is right to stick by his man , saying last month that De Gea is one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

"I see David de Gea as the goalkeeper for Manchester United for many years to come and I think he has been treated unfairly in all honesty," he added.

But ex-United stars Gary Neville and Roy Keane are concerned about De Gea's ability to get back to his best.

"I’ve never been a big fan of his. He makes far too many mistakes, big mistakes that cost United big points," Keane told Sky Sports .

"We talk about recruitment, it’s a difficult part of the game. That’s just my opinion. If Manchester United want to challenge for league titles, they need a better goalkeeper."

Neville added : “I was nervous about him in his first year or two at Manchester United but then he did prove to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world for four or five years. In the last 18 months he's been riddled with mistakes and only Solskjaer can make that decision over the goalkeeper.

“What I would say about that decision is that Solskjaer has to be decisive and ruthless with that decision, he's got to think about himself and the club. If he thinks De Gea is going to return to the level he was at before, stick with him."