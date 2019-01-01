Naby Keita starting to deliver on early potential, says Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson

The 24-year-old's performances in recent weeks, especially against Bournemouth, meets the eyes in a pleasant way

Naby Keita has started to display the form that saw part with a then-club record fee for his signature from , according to Henderson.

A mix bout of injuries and poor form has seen the midfielder's qualities questioned and, thus, had found himself on the fringes of the Reds set-up.

However, showings in recent weeks have seen the Guinea midfielder's stock rise; with Henderson blaming the weight of expectations at a club such as Liverpool for his initial struggles.

The Anfield outfit skipper believes the 24-year-old has started to settle on the Merseyside, and is getting to grips with Jurgen Klopp's philosophy.

“Everybody can see how good Naby is as a footballer,” Henderson said.

“But as I know myself coming to Liverpool, it's such a huge club and especially changing to the Premier League, it's tough. It takes time to adapt.

“He has done really well in certain games he has played. I can see him getting used to the way we play and the manager is helping him improve. I can definitely see the potential coming out of him.

“But it takes time to feel right at home, but over the last couple of games you can see the quality he gives the team and how good he is.”

With Liverpool short in defence ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League round of 16 visit on Tuesday, Henderson is one of the few options to deputise in place of the ever reliant Vigril van Dijk [suspended] in central defence.

Keita is, however, expected to continue starring in midfield - expectedly his fourth in the competition - against a familiar foe in the Bavarians.