Nabbout's special Torres moment in Japan

The Socceroo was a little star struck over the weekend

Andrew Nabbout has gone from fan to opponent of Spanish star Fernando Torres and the Aussie attacker made the most of his change in fortunes.

After their Japanese side's Sagan Tosu and Urawa Red Diamonds faced off on Saturday, the Socceroo was quick to secure the shirt of the former man.

Nabbout's night was made all the sweeter by the fact his Urawa team claimed a late 2-1 win.

The victory lifted the Reds up to ninth in the J-League, while Sagan have dropped to last with their star man failing to fire them out of a relegation battle.

Torres is yet to score from 13 appearances this season and only featured as a substitute on Saturday.

Nabbout meanwhile scored his first J-League goal last month after moving to Urawa last year from A-League side Newcastle Jets.

It's been a stunning resurrection of sorts for Nabbout, who was cut loose by a second-division Malaysian side just over three years ago.