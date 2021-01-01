Mwepu double sends RB Salzburg into Austrian Cup final

The Zambian forward helped Jesse Marsch's side advance in the competition with a goal in each half of Wednesday's fixture

Enoch Mwepu scored a brace as RB Salzburg walloped Sturm Graz 4-0 in the Austrian Cup semi-final match.

The 23-year-old who last scored a goal on January 30 (3-0 league win vs. Harberg), ended his six-game drought by breaking the deadlock at the Worthersee Stadion in the 34th minute.

The strike separated both teams in the first 45 minutes before Mwepu doubled the lead nine minutes after the restart, courtesy of Zlatko Junuzovic’s second assist.

Shortly after his brace, the Zambia international turned provider in helping Mergim Berisha find the back of the net in the 72nd minute and Brenden Aaronson completed the rout six minutes later.

Wednesday's efforts stretched Mwepu's tally to six goals in all competitions this season, including four goals in the Austrian Cup.

Full-time: Into the final we go!!!!!!!! #STURBS pic.twitter.com/ZgGPURCkUN — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) March 3, 2021

The Lusaka-born star alongside his compatriot Patson Daka were on parade for 77 minutes before they were replaced by Nicolas Seiwald and Karim Adeyemi respectively.

Sturm Graz, on the other end, had Ghana striker Kelvin Yeboah and Mali's Amadou Dante in action but their contributions were not enough to help Christian Ilzer's side avoid defeat.

Following Wednesday's defeat, RB Salzburg booked a date with LASK – who defeated Wolfsberg 1-0 – in the Austrian Cup final which is scheduled for May 1.

Next up for Salzburg is a Bundesliga match against St. Polten at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday and Daka will be hoping to continue his impressive goalscoring run in the Austrian top-flight having registered 17 goals in 15 matches so far.

The Red Bulls sit at the summit of the league table with 43 points from 19 matches, three points above second-placed Rapid Wien.