‘Living my dreams’ – Mwepu delighted after first Brighton training session

The 23-year-old midfielder was happy to train with his new club in the Premier League and vows to keep chasing his dreams

Zambia international Enock Mwepu has vowed to continue chasing his dreams after training for the first time with new club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old midfielder moved to the Premier League side from Red Bull Salzburg and became the first signing for manager Graham Potter this window, after agreeing to a four-year contract ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Mwepu has vowed to continue to chase his dreams and is ready for the Premier League season to kick off after his first training session with Brighton.

“The first day at my new home,” Mwepu wrote on his Instagram page. “Living my dreams continues, can't wait to the start of the Premier League and keep chasing your dreams."

On Tuesday, Zambia Football Federation boss Andrew Kamanga described the recent move by three Zambian players to England and Scotland as breaking new ground for the country.

Apart from Mwepu, Patson Daka also signed for Leicester City in the Premier League while Fashion Sakala was signed by Scottish giants Rangers.

“Twenty-four hours is a long time in football, but a week may even be longer. However, it would be a gross injustice for me to share my football thoughts this week without noting the laudable moves to the Premier League of two of our Chipolopolo players Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka,” Kamanga said as quoted by Zambia FA’s official website.

“This is creditworthy coming after Fashion Sakala was signed by Scottish Giants Glasgow Rangers. Daka has moved to 2015-16 English Premiership champions Leicester while Mwepu is now on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Their destinations may not be the Mecca of football but speak of the possibilities of our players breaking new grounds with hard work.

“Our last players to have broken into the English Premiership albeit with little success were Collins Mbesuma who had signed for Portsmouth in 2005 while Emmanuel Mayuka signed for Southampton in 2012. It did not exactly end in glory but re-opened the doors through which Fred Mwila senior and Emment Kapengwe had opened in 1967 when they signed for Aston Villa.”

The statement continued: “It has always been the desire of my Faz administration to see Zambians plying their trade in top leagues in Europe. We have invested a lot of effort in revamping grassroots football that we consider a nursery of talent.

“Our junior teams from the U15, 17, 20, and 23 have been re-activated to ensure that promising talents are groomed and regularly nurtured for possible export to foreign leagues. It is only by providing a solid foundation that our players will be adequately prepared for the rigours of international club football.

“Our latest exports to the English Premiership have had a steady move through the junior national ranks where they even won the under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 on home soil.”