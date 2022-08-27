'Musiala reminds me of Messi' - Matthaus hails Bayern Munich youngster

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Mattahus has been full of praise for 19-year-old Jamal Musiala, comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Matthaus compares Musiala to Messi

Musiala scored brace in opening game of season

Has made 15 appearances for Germany at 19 years old

WHAT HAPPENED? Musiala has started this season on fire, scoring three goals in two games and he has caught the eye of Bayern legend Matthaus. The former Ballon d'Or winner has heaped praise on the youngster and has compared him to one of the greatest players of all time in Lionel Messi.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to a press conference, Matthaus said: "I wish him the world footballer's title, but he is still in a certain development. He reminds me of Lionel Messi with his joy, his movements, his dribbling. I trust him if the development.

"Keep going like this and to win big things as part of a successful team. He has the potential to be able to count on a Ballon d'Or and the world football title. Musiala is grounded. He always wants to improve. This ambition drives him. If he keeps that up, he can succeed Robert Lewandowski."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala chose to play for Germany over England, after growing up in England since he was 7 years old. He represented England at all ages up to Under-21s, before he decide to pledge allegiance to Germany. He has made 15 appearances at senior level.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSIALA? Bayern Munich take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on August 27. He'll be looking to add to the 15 goals that Bayern have scored in their opening three games this season.