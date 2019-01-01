Muscat defiant after Victory's poor ACL start

The Melbourne Victory coach is adamant his side can bounce back

A 3-1 loss on home soil to Daegu FC was not the way Melbourne Victory had hoped to begin their latest Asian campaign.

Despite scoring first through Ola Toivonen and dominating play early on, Victory's Korean opponents grew into the game and made the most of their chances in front of goal.

The defeat puts Kevin Muscat's side on the back foot in their pursuit of getting out of the group stages but their coach is adamant the road ahead isn't any tougher for Victory.

"It's not uphill, it's not uphill," Muscat said.

"There's a lot of football to be played and when we sit down and assess this game, I don't like using the word could, but it could have been so different.

"I'll analyse the performance and keep persisting because there was some really good stuff and we dominated for long periods and created and earned some really good openings, it wasn't to be.

"We weren't outplayed. It goes to 3-1, obviously, it's a big mountain to climb but we still had opportunities."

Victory will next play Japanese side Sanfrecce away next week in the ACL before another away game against Chinese giants Guangzhou Evergrande in April.

Article continues below

Though Muscat's men will have their work cut out moving forward, they do have Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda up their sleeve, who allowed Victory to dictate play early on against Daegu.

"He was instrumental in that first half of our dominance really," Muscat said.

"We dominated them in the first half for long periods. He was instrumental in that."