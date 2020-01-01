Musa Barrow rescues Bologna from Napoli defeat with eighth Serie A goal

On Wednesday, the Gambian forward stretched his scoring return to five goals in his last six games in the Italian top-flight

Musa Barrow became the youngest player to score eight goals in this season after helping earn a 1-1 draw against in Wednesday’s league outing.

The Gambia international scored an 80th-minute equaliser to increase his tally to eight goals and three assists after 21 appearances.

8 - Musa #Barrow (1998) is the youngest player to score at least 8 goals in the current Serie A (only 7 players are younger than him in the top-5 European Leagues 2019/20). Determined.#BolognaNapoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 15, 2020

The result was Bologna’s second straight draw in Serie A after settling a for a 2-2 draw at on Sunday and they remain unmoved from the 10th spot on the league table with 43 points from 33 matches.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side started Wednesday’s encounter on the back foot after Kostas Manolas fired Napoli ahead in the seventh minute.

They trailed for most of the fixture until Barrow finished a counter-attack in the final 10 minutes, thanks to Roberto Soriano’s assist.

The 21-year-old forward who is on loan from Serie A rivals , was in action from start to finish alongside Senegalese defender Ibrahima Mbaye while Musa Juwara was an unused substitute.

Napoli, on their part, rested Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Algerian full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, and dropped points again after their 2-2 draw against .

Gennaro Gattuso's side is sixth on the Serie A standings with 53 points after 33 games and they are a point adrift of fifth-placed .

They host for their next league fixture on Sunday while Bologna visit AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday.