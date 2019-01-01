Mulee: Harambee Stars will progress to the next round of the Afcon before Senegal game

The former Kenya coach is confident that Stars will beat Algeria in Egypt 2019

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has tipped Harambee Stars to progress from Group C at the (Afcon) finals.

The Kenyan side is pooled alongside , and . Mulee is the last coach to take the team to an Afcon competition (in 2004), so he is aware of the obstacles the Kenyans could face in the tournament.

“That defensive stability is key because the likes of (Michael) Olunga and (Ayub) Timbe can unlock opposition defences. I think we will beat Algeria and draw with Tanzania and qualify for the round of 16 (as best losers at least) even before our final match against Senegal,” Mulee told Nairobi News.

“ has really improved under coach Sebastien Migne. The team has conceded only one goal in the qualification matches (under the French coach).

“That was away to . In the two (build-up) matches in the team has conceded only one goal, conceded penalties and saved them both,” Mulee explained.

Article continues below

Mulee is also the first coach to have given Kenya their only win at an Afcon – a 3-1 victory against Burkina Faso in .

Kenya are currently on camp in France. They beat Madagascar 1-0 and managed a 1-1 draw against DR Congo during their Afcon preparation.

The team is scheduled to depart for on Wednesday ahead of the 32nd edition of the competition that kicks off on June 21. Kenya will face Algeria in their opener on June 23.