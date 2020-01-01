Mulaudzi, Mbane, Ramalepe, Simpore and Dabda help Dinamo-BSUPC win maiden Belarusian league title

Yuri Maleev's side has won the top-flight crown for the first time, after victory over Minsk, with the Africans playing a crucial role

Rhoda Mulaudzi, Bambanani Mbane, Claudia Dabda, Salimata Simpore and Lebogang Ramalepe made history with Dinamo-BSUPC as their side won the Belarusian Women's Premier League title for the first time.

's Dabda, Burkina Faso's Simpore and 's Mbane joined the Belarusian newcomers this April, while Banyana duo Mulaudzi and Ramalepe arrived at the club in July.

The five Africans had helped their club edge Minsk to claim a first-ever Belarusian Women's Cup in September and, this time they were impressive to ensure a third win over the holders to seal a double.

Going into the clash, Dinamo had defeated Minsk 1-0 in the first leg at home and their second triumph via penalty kicks in the Cup final.

With four games left, Dinamo aimed for a win to open up a 12-point gap and secure the title against Minsk and Hanna Pilipenko gave Yuri Maleev's team the lead four minutes into the contest.

On the brink of half time, Anastasia Shuppo's strike from the spot ensured the visitors sealed three points at the Minsk Stadium and complete a treble against the seven-time champions in this term.

Ramalepe featured for 93 minutes as compatriot Mulaudzi saw the final five minutes, with Mbane an unused substitute while Dabda and Simpore were in action from the start to the finish for Dinamo.

On their parts, Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, Cameroon's Alvine Njolle and Henrietta Akaba featured for the duration but could not help Minsk avoid a third defeat to the league's new champions.

The latest win was the 18th out of 18 league matches and the 22nd triumph in all competitions this season for rampant Dinamo.

Having won a double with three games to spare, Dinamo and the African quintuple will seek to finish the season on a high, winning their remaining ties against Bobruichanka, Neman and ABFF-U19.