Mugabi: Uganda and Motherwell star reveals adaptation to coronavirus’ ‘new normal’

The defender narrates how life has changed since the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and how life is adjusting to accommodate the restrictions

international Bevis Mugabi has explained how he is adapting to the new normal occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic in .

The defender specifically pointed out how the Covid-19 restrictions are set to affect the festive season which he used to have some good celebrations and night outs.

“Christmas nights out or dinners are all part of the team morale and it’s important you all celebrate Christmas, especially this year when there isn’t a winter break,” Mugabi told the club’s portal.

“It would have been nice to have something to look forward to but obviously doesn’t look like any chance of that happening.

“These nights out are normally always good. There was one in particular at Yeovil Town which I can’t go into too much detail about. Nobody got arrested but it was a good night!”

“It’s become the new norm for us being in our little bubble.”

The star expounded on how lockdown and strict adherence to the regulations ended up affecting even the lives of footballers.

“It’s literally going to training, come back, go to the supermarket, then come home to your flat. It has been very different as normally we have a little Starbucks group that go for coffee after training but that’s not happening obviously,” he explained.

“We’ve had to adapt but we’ve done it quite well.”

The Uganda international also praised Motherwell teammates Stephen O’Donnell and Declan Gallagher who turned out for Scotland in the previous Fifa break. A shoulder injury denied him a chance to face South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Anyone who knows Deccy knows he doesn’t shut up,” he said talking about his defensive partner.

“It’s great for the club. The energy he brings in is amazing and he deserves all the success for Scotland, given how he has been played and how he also played last season.

“He got his opportunity and took it with both hands. It’s great to see that if you perform at your club it gets recognised.

“I was meant to go away in the last international break but couldn’t because of my dislocated shoulder, so hopefully I’ll be back in March.

“There’s a lot of internationalists in the defence and it’s good for the club. They are getting the credit of having us playing there and it shows to everyone you can get that recognition at Motherwell.”

The defender joined the Scottish side in 2019 and has played in 20 games where he has scored once.