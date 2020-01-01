‘Mourinho’s Spurs aren’t boring the arse off people’ – Sheringham sees similarities with Graham’s Arsenal side

The former Tottenham striker admits the brand of football favoured by a Portuguese is not “the most exciting”, but it delivers results

Jose Mourinho is not “boring the arse off people” at , says Teddy Sheringham, with a winning brand of football considered to be comparable with the methods that made George Graham so successful at .

A Portuguese coach in north London has always been famed for his ability to grind out results.

His approach may not always be pleasing on the eye, but it is effective and backed up by an enviable haul of honours that has been collected across stints at the likes of , , and .

Mourinho is now being charged with the task of delivering long-awaited silverware at Spurs, with his side currently top of the Premier League table and progressing through domestic and European cup competitions.

His philosophy has been criticised by some, with Tottenham prepared to sit deep and hit opponents on the counter, but Sheringham is eager to point out that they are not the first to prosper down that path.

The former Spurs striker told CardsChat when asked if Mourinho is doing a good job: “You’ve caught me at a good time, haven’t you, asking me how has Jose done. Top of the league. What more can you say?

“I wouldn’t say it’s the most exciting football you’ve ever watched but he’s been doing it for years. You only have to look back in my time and Arsenal with George Graham. They weren’t fantastic at football, but they used to grind out their 1-0 wins and bore the arse off of people.

“I wouldn’t say Tottenham are boring the arse off people at the moment, but they’re certainly playing in a certain manner and everything’s fitting into plans at the moment for Jose.

“Teams are coming on to Tottenham and they’re hitting them on the break and they’re scoring goals at the moment. So, from my point of view, long may that continue and I’m sure everyone’s happy inside the Tottenham camp.”

Pressed on whether Tottenham can be considered contenders for the Premier League title, Sheringham added: “It’s very early in the season to be talking about Tottenham as title contenders.

“When you’re at places like Manchester United, you don’t even think about the title until the end of February. And here we are in December, you know, very, very early days, but it’s a fantastic start and we’ll see where that takes them.

“The money people at Tottenham would say getting into the is the priority this season but for the Tottenham supporters, it’s all about winning trophies. You’ve got to start winning something now – eventually.

“I sat with three Gooners in our little camp the other day, watching the Arsenal vs Tottenham game, and all they could say was, ‘Yeah, they’re doing alright at the moment, but where’s their silverware?’ That’s all they kept saying. I understand that.

“Arsenal have picked up their FA Cups over the last five or six, seven years, which is amazing, the way I see it. They keep winning trophies and it’s what Tottenham need to do.”

Spurs will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a short trip to London neighbours .