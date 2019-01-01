Mourinho: Real Madrid made me a better manager and person

The Portuguese has upped the charm offensive with his former club as he continues to be linked with a move back to Spain

Jose Mourinho says he has "fantastic" memories of his time at and believes the club made him a better manager and person.

Mourinho – who was dismissed by in December – spent three years in charge of Los Blancos until 2013, winning , the and the Supercopa de Espana.

The Portuguese has been linked with a return to the club at the end of the season to replace Santiago Solari, who has struggled since taking over from Julen Lopetegui in October last year.

Mourinho appears to be keen on a reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu and was fulsome in his praise of the club when asked about his time there.

"I have fantastic memories," he told Deportes Cuatro.

"Working at Real Madrid is a unique experience and different to the rest of the clubs I have been at.

"We did fantastic things and we won the league in a unique way. We also had bad moments, I made mistakes, but the experience made me a better manager and person."

The comments come in the wake of Mourinho saying he would have "no problem" returning to the "iconic club".

He added that his only regret in his career is how his time ended with Manchester United, insisting that he gave it all with each of his other clubs while adding that he was satisfied with his tenures.

Mourinho has done little to dampen speculation that he will return to the Spanish giants, again stating that he would have no issues going back to a club that he has previously coached.

"I wouldn't have a problem going back to Madrid, , , or any team that I have managed," he explained.

"It's a nice feeling when someone wants you when you have already been there, but Chelsea is the only team that asked me to go back after a previous spell at the club, nobody else."

Real Madrid take on on Tuesday in the second leg of their clash following a 2-1 opening leg victory

Manchester United, meanwhile, face difficult odds against having lost 3-0 in the first leg of their own tie.