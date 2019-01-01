Mourinho: Manchester United were bad under me - and they're no better now!

The former United boss found no positives in his old side's performance after seeing them deservedly beaten 2-0 at West Ham in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho blasted after their dismal 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, saying they are no better now than they were under his management last season.

Goals in either half from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell consigned United to a second Premier League defeat of the season, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still without a win on the road domestically.

Mourinho admitted that United were poor in the final season which saw him sacked as manager, but he said even the positive additions of Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka haven’t helped his former side.

When asked on Sky Sports if he could find any positives from the performance, Mourinho was blunt.

“No,” he said. “I can’t find any.

“We were bad last season, but I don’t see any improvement this season, even with three new players. And I have to say, players with a positive impact.

“I like the three. I think they are bringing some good quality to the team. But the team as a team, I don’t like at all. I’m not surprised by the result and I don’t think Ole can take any positives from the game.”

United’s sorry performance was made all the worse by an injury sustained by forward Marcus Rashford in the second half, when the score was at 1-0.

Rashford limped off the field in clear discomfort after dropping to the turf off the ball, appearing to hold his thigh.

With Anthony Martial already out and Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez now at , Solskjaer will be sweating on Rashford’s fitness. The striker was replaced by Jesse Lingard, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood – the next-most senior forward currently available to Solskjaer – not in the squad.

The defeat at West Ham was the first game this season United have failed to score in, but their unimaginative showing was indicative of a campaign in which they have struggled for goals.

Their 4-0 drubbing of on opening day was the last time they scored more than once in a game. After the upturn in goalscoring form which accompanied Solskjaer’s appointment as manager, it is a concerning trend for United.

They will look to avoid further damage to morale at home to Rochdale in the on Wednesday, before welcoming to Old Trafford in the league next weekend.

Games with AZ and Newcastle then precede a daunting home fixture against early Premier League pace-setters .