'Scaloni should send me a few bottles of wine!' - Mourinho makes Dybala World Cup prediction after Argentina star fires Roma to Serie A summit

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been full of praise for Paulo Dybala and is expecting the forward to play a starring role for Argentina at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho spoke out about his summer signing after watching him score twice in a 3-0 win over Monza and is tipping the Argentine to maintain his impressive form. The victory maintains the Giallorossi's unbeaten start to the season and sees the team move top of the table in Serie A.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has a history of injuries, but he’s improving now," The Portuguese tactician told DAZN. "I think this is a sign of what is to come in Qatar for the World Cup. Maybe [Argentina boss] Lionel Scaloni should send me a few bottles of wine, because he’s going to have a fantastic player at his disposal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dybala moved to Roma on a free transfer in July after a difficult last season at Juventus that was interrupted by injury. The 28-year-old will be hoping he can get back to his very best at Roma and go on to play a key role for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

DID YOU KNOW? Dybala's double against Monza saw the striker reach 100 career goals in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA: Mourinho's men are back in Serie A action on Sunday at Udinese.